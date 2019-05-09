Poll Body Issues Notice To 'Computer Baba' On BJP's Complaint

Computer Baba accused the BJP of fooling seers by using Ram Mandir issue as political tool. (File)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Congress supporter "Computer Baba" -- a self-styled godman and a minister in the previous BJP government in Madhya Pradesh -- after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against him alleging that he was fanning communal sentiments while campaigning for Congress' Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh.

Computer Baba, originally Namdas Tyagi, had organised a three-day camp along with Mr Singh and other saints in Bhopal. He has been asked to file a reply within 24 hours.

District Collector of Bhopal Sudam Pandharinath Khade also ordered an inquiry to investigate if a permission was granted to Mr Tyagi to organise the camp.

Mr Khade had also sought a probe on the cost of the event as well as the role of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in it.

During the three-day camp, Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday also performed a "havan" at a "maha yagna" organised in Bhopal.

Mr Tyagi said the yagna was a form of "Hatha Yoga" to ensure Digvijaya Singh's win in the Lok Sabha elections. He had also accused the BJP of "fooling" the community of seers by using the Ram Mandir issue as a political tool.

Computer Baba had rebelled against the BJP after being denied a ticket to contest elections held in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal will go to polls in the sixth phase of parliamentary elections on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh is contesting against BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

