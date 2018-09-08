Mother's Photo Missing On Stage, Angry Yashodhara Raje Scindia Walks Off

Yashodhara Raje Scindia walked off after she found her mother's photo missing on stage

The Madhya Pradesh government, on Saturday, was left red faced after Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia walked out of a meeting, where key state BJP leaders and party functionaries were present. Yashodhara Raje Scindia was visibly upset after she saw that her mother, Vijaya Raje Scindia's photograph was missing on the podium.

The minister questioned why the picture of her mother and one of the founding members of the BJP, 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia, was missing when portraits of others like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kushabhau Thakre found their place on the stage.

BJP leaders present at the venue in Bairagadh, on the outskirts of the state capital Bhopal, tried to pacify her but she was adamant and walked off in a huff.

It was a mistake admitted the state BJP spokesperson and later a photograph of the 'Rajmata' was placed on the stage but Yashodhara Raje Scindia refused to return.

Today's meeting was called by the state BJP to take stock of the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah's visit to the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' scheduled to be held in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Not only Scindia, former state BJP president Nand Kumar Chauhan was also upset with the organizers for not being given a seat on the stage.