'Not Going To Contest Elections': BJP Leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Earlier, Yashodhara Raje Scindia wished to not contest elections citing health issues.

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia has announced that she will not contest elections from Shivpuri Assembly seat.

While addressing the people at Shivpuri, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, "I had resolved earlier that I was not going to contest elections. Along with everyone, I want to thank you all, in a way this is my 'goodbye'. I have always tried to follow the footsteps of my mother, Rajmata Raje Scindia. It was with her inspiration that I took this decision, and today I pray to all of you that you all will support me in this decision."

This came as Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year.

"The time passes for new generation to come forward. I want to thank all the people of Shivpuri who stayed with me in all the challenges," Ms Yashodhara added.

BJP state chief VD Sharma had confirmed that MP minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has requested the party that she does not wish to contest the upcoming state assembly polls due to health issues.

"Yashodhara Raje Scindia is our senior leader. Due to her health issues, she has requested the organisation that she does not want to contest elections this time. The organisation will take appropriate decisions on this," Mr Sharma told reporters here.

Nonetheless, discussions are also going on in the political corridor, since the assembly constituency of Yashodhra Raje Scindia, Shivpuri has been associated with the Scindia family for a long time, it is also being speculated that Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to be fielded from the seat.

On the other hand, it is also said that Yoshodhara Raje Scindia will contest for General elections in 2024 from Jyotiraditya Scindia's Guna constituency.

