Jyotiraditya Scindia's State Poll Debut This Year? Aunt Sets Off Speculation

Four-time sitting MLA and cabinet minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, aunt of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, has written to the BJP expressing unwillingness to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, citing pressing health reasons, setting off speculation about her nephew's Vidhan Sabha debut.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been infected with COVID-19 four times since the pandemic began.

Confirming the development, state BJP president VD Sharma said "Yashodhara Ji is our senior and respected leader, who had informed the party around three months back about her unwillingness to contest the polls, due to pressing health reasons."

The 69-years-old cabinet minister's desire of not contesting the state polls, meanwhile, has fuelled speculation about the possibility of her union minister nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia making his Vidhan Sabha polls debut from either his aunt's Shivpuri seat or any of the two other seats in Guna -- Bamori or Kolaras.

These three assembly segments are part of Mr Scindia's erstwhile Lok Sabha seat Guna, which he lost as sitting Congress MP to BJP's Dr KP Yadav in the 2019 general elections.