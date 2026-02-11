Bhopal's 'Eiffel Tower' Is Electrifying, Literally. Drivers Are Worried

After the infamous 90-degree Aishbagh bridge and the much-debated "short" metro station, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has added another entry to its growing catalogue of urban curiosities this time in Karond. Locals are calling it the city's latest "power move," but not in admiration. A fully motorable road now runs directly beneath a towering high-tension electricity pole in Vinayak Colony turning the structure into what residents sarcastically dub the area's own "Eiffel Tower."

The tower has stood in Ward No 14 for over two decades. But what has startled residents is not its presence, it's the road carved right under it. Cars, bikes, and pedestrians now pass daily beneath buzzing high-voltage lines, navigating what many fear could become a deadly stretch, especially during the monsoon.

Shailendra Singh, a local resident, says when the tower was erected years ago, the area was sparsely populated. "Back then, there were open fields. Now colonies have come up all around. The risk has multiplied," he said.

Residents say heavy vehicles cannot pass through. During rains, the fear of electrocution looms large. A few days ago, a young girl reportedly suffered burns due to high-tension current in the area deepening anxiety among families.

Salman, who has lived here for 21 years, says the issue has been raised repeatedly. "We told the councillors. They said it's beyond their control. We even raised it when Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang visited, but nothing happened. If a bird lands on the wire, it causes a major fault. Large vehicles can't pass. We can only speak through you now," he said.

Riya, who lives right next to the tower, said her family has faced constant danger. "We've lived here for 10 years. The tower has been here for 25. My brother was electrocuted recently. We complained but got no response." Her sister Rishita added, "Officials say the tower won't be removed. Builders have already constructed houses here."

Pramod Sen, who runs a grocery store in the colony, says business is affected. "Supplies come in big vehicles. They can't enter. School buses can't pass. It's trouble every day."

When contacted, State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar said he was not aware of the issue initially. After being informed, he explained that shifting a high-tension line requires full budget clearance and specific conditions such as railway lines, development projects, or municipal land requirements.

In the City of Lakes, the latest landmark isn't scenic, it's electric. And until wires move or plans change, Karond's residents will continue walking the line quite literally.