Sikkim Woman's Throat Slit By Lover Over Affair Suspicion In Bengaluru

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend following a dispute in Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ati Hangma Subba, a native of Sikkim, who was working as a receptionist at a salon. The accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel.

According to preliminary information, the couple were in a relationship and had moved to Bengaluru about a month ago. They were residing together in Doddakannahalli.

Police said an argument broke out between the two on Sunday morning after the accused allegedly suspected the woman of being involved with another person. During the altercation, Purba Lepcha allegedly attacked Ati Hangma Subba with a kitchen knife and slit her throat, resulting in her death.

Bellandur police have registered a case and taken up further investigation into the incident.