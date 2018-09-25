Here's How Bengaluru Is Fixing It's Pothole Problem

The court will examine the report on the pothole status once it is submitted.

Monday was the court-mandated deadline for Bengaluru's city corporation, the BBMP, to repair the thousands of potholes that make travel in the traffic-choked city even slower and more dangerous.

The Court has appointed an engineer to inspect the situation - and he was out on the roads today to check on the progress. Dinesh Agarwal, an army engineer, was the man assigned this job along with a member of the Legal Services Authority.

The Mayor of Bengaluru, Sampath Raj, told NDTV, "The Court is observing about the potholes. Our officers have been working day and night to make sure all the potholes are completed by Monday. But unfortunately, because of the rain it was a little delayed. I think about 85% has been completed."

He added, "Again pothole is a problem that can occur today and a pothole can come up on the surface at any moment. We have to do quality roads, that is why we are bringing in white-topping. And we are going to make sure that he roads are going to be good."

