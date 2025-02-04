Advertisement
Ferrari, Porsche Amid 30 High-End Cars Seized In Bengaluru For Tax Evasion

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Ferrari, Porsche Amid 30 High-End Cars Seized In Bengaluru For Tax Evasion
30 luxury cars seized in Bengaluru for tax evasion.
Bengaluru:

The Bengaluru Transport Department Sunday came down heavily on cars operating in the state without paying required taxes. The Bengaluru Transport Department seized 30 luxury cars including Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Audi, Aston Martin and Range Rover for tax evasion. Deputy Commissioner of Transport C Mallikarjun led the operation over the weekend.

The Transport Department has been working towards tax compliance among luxury vehicle owners in Bengaluru.

On Sunday, a team of 41 officers including Regional Transport Officers B Srinivas Prasad, Deepak, Srinivasappa and Ranjith, led by Deputy Commissioner of Transport C Mallikarjun, conducted the operation and issued tax notices worth Rs. 3 crore.

According to section 47 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, if a motor vehicle registered in one state is kept in another state, for more than a year, the owner shall obtain a new registration mark.

