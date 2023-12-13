Digital Devices, Lakhs In Cash Seized In Bengaluru Anti-Terror Raids

The NIA searched six locations, including the houses of four accused, in Bengaluru (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided multiple locations in Bengaluru in a case linked to radicalisation of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, the country's top anti-terror agency said in a statement.

Six locations, including the houses of four accused - one is still on the run - were extensively searched as part of the NIA's continuing investigations into the case. The other locations that were searched included properties connected with two other suspects.

The NIA teams seized digital devices, incriminating documents and Rs 7.3 lakh cash during the raids, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed and Mohammed Farooq, as well as Junaid Ahmed, who is on the run.

The Bengaluru City Police had filed a case after arms and ammunition including seven pistols, four hand grenades, one magazine and 45 live rounds, along with four walkie-talkies were seized.

Five people were initially arrested. Their interrogation led to the arrest of one more, taking the total arrests so far in the case to six. The NIA took custody of all the six accused after it started investigating the case on October 25 this year.

Investigations by the NIA found that Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammed Farooq and Junaid Ahmed got in touch with LeT terrorist and life convict T Naseer, during their imprisonment at Bengaluru's Central Prison.

T Nazeer had radicalised and recruited these individuals for carry out terror attacks.

After the five men were released from jail, they conspired to carry out terror attacks under the leadership of Junaid Ahmed and on directions from T Naseer, the NIA found.

Junaid, who had been on evading arrest in a case of smuggling red sandalwood in 2021, was in regular touch with the other accused through encrypted communication platforms. He also provided funding to the others for collecting arms and ammunition and kept them in their safe custody.