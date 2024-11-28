Lashkar Terrorist, Accused Of Terror Activities In Bengaluru, Extradited From Rwanda

He was transferred to India early Thursday, where he was formally taken into custody by the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today extradited Salman Rehman Khan, a member of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), from Rwanda. Salman was implicated in the Bengaluru Prisons Terror Conspiracy case, where investigations revealed his involvement in radicalisation and the supply of explosives to terror operatives.

With the collaboration of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Interpol, and National Central Bureaus (NCBs), Salman was arrested in Rwanda's capital Kigali yesterday. He was transferred to India early Thursday, where he was formally taken into custody by the NIA.

This marks the 17th instance since 2020 where the NIA has successfully facilitated the extradition or deportation of terror-related fugitives.

Salman was lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, where he was serving a sentence for a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) conviction between 2018 and 2022. It was during this incarceration that Salman came into contact with T Naseer, a convicted terrorist serving a life sentence. Investigations revealed that Naseer played a role in radicalising Salman and orchestrating a terror module within the prison walls.

The NIA's probe exposed how Salman, upon being radicalised, became an active participant in terror activities. He assisted in the procurement and distribution of arms, ammunition, and explosives for terror operatives. Naseer also masterminded plots to facilitate his own escape during court appearances, a plan in which Salman was a player.

When the terror conspiracy was uncovered, Salman fled India, evading authorities until his arrest in Rwanda.

How Salman Was Arrested

The NIA had registered the Bengaluru Prisons Terror Conspiracy case on October 25 last year, taking over from Bengaluru City Police. Salman, already declared a fugitive, was charged under the stringent UAPA, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

A Red Notice was issued by Interpol at the request of the NIA on August 2 this year. Authorities in Rwanda, acting on the notice, arrested Salman and notified Indian agencies. This led to a series of coordinated efforts between the NIA, the Rwandan National Central Bureau (NCB), and Interpol, ultimately resulting in Salman's extradition.

In 2024 alone, 26 fugitives were returned to India through coordinated efforts involving Interpol. These include individuals accused of crimes ranging from terror to sexual offences, such as Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, wanted for crimes against minors, who was extradited from Saudi Arabia.

