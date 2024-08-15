NIA Probes Blast That Killed 1, Turns Out To Be Cooker Making Khichdi

Both the police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the spot for further probe.

A pressure cooker blast in South Bengaluru's JP Nagar has killed one and injured another on Tuesday.

The incident is believed to have occurred when two barbers, Sameer and Mohsin, were preparing Khichdi. The blast led to a fire from a small gas stove, that spread quickly, destroying all household items. The barbers, both from Uttar Pradesh, were living there for the last eight years.

Both of them got burnt in the accident. While one has died from the blast, another is presently undergoing treatment.

The blast was initially rumoured to have been caused by explosives leading to both the police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reaching the spot for further probe. A case was also registered at the Puttenahalli Police Station.

The initial conjecture about an explosive attack was possibly fuelled by the blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe earlier this year which had injured at least ten people.