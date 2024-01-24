Class 7 Girl Falls From 29th Floor Flat In Bengaluru, Cops Suspect Suicide

A class 7 student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from her 29th floor apartment (Representational)

A class 7 student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the balcony of her 29th floor apartment in southeast Bengaluru, police said today.

The only child of her parents, the 12-year-old girl was depressed, the police said, without sharing further details.

No suicide note was found, they told Press Trust of India.

According to the police, a security guard of the apartment complex heard some noise at around 5 am on Tuesday and rushed to the corridor where he saw the girl lying in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted representatives of the apartment association.

She was taken to the nearest hospital where she was declared 'brought dead', a senior police officer said.

The girl's mother had seen her outside her room at around 4:30 am and when asked why she was up so early, the girl gave a vague reply and went inside her room, the police said.

"It's a suicide. We did not find any suicide note but we learnt that the child was depressed. The post-mortem has been done and we cannot reveal further details," he added.

The girl's father, a software engineer, quit his job six months ago and got into stocks trading and her mother is a homemaker, police said.



