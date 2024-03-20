'Came And Groped Me': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Man Who Attacked Her

In the video recorded by the woman, the man is seen covering his face from the camera.

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that she was groped by a man near her house on Tuesday night. In a post on X, the woman shared a video of the man she alleged groped her as she was entering her house.

“Last night in #NammaBengaluru a friend of mine dropped me near my house and as I was about to open the gate, this man came and groped me from behind and started running. I called my friend and asked him to stop him before he rode away,” she wrote.

In the video recorded by the woman, the man is seen covering his face from the camera. The woman alleged that the man admitted to assaulting her.

"In this video, the man is accepting what he had done. My friend was there to catch hold of him and had it not been the case, we never know what all could have happened and he would have not been caught. We called the Bangalore Police on site and he was taken to jail,” she said, adding that the man who "wasn't drunk and not a child", knew what he was doing and was "waiting for a chance to get me."

The woman, however, said that the man was left out because she didn't file an FIR as she would be charged for "injuring him in self-defence". "This man is unfortunately being left out again because I am not going to file an FIR. The laws in our Constitution are more focused on safeguarding such #animals and had I injured him significantly in self defence, I would be charged much more. What a shame, right?" she wrote.

The woman also alleged that while she was did not file a complaint against the man, he confessed to assaulting her in front of police. "The reason behind posting this is spreading awareness and how there are loopholes in the Constitution that would anyway get him out," she said.