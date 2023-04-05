Bengaluru Metro Station, Inaugurated By PM Last Week, Flooded After Rains

Visuals of the inundated Nallurhalli metro station were shared by several users on Twitter.

Heavy rains in Bengaluru yesterday evening resulted in waterlogging at the Nallurhalli metro station, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.71 km phase II of the Bengaluru Metro.

The new metro line, which runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram, was inaugurated by the PM on Saturday. It was built at a cost of Rs 4,249 crore.

Visuals of the inundated Nallurhalli metro station were shared by several users on Twitter. Whitefield Rising, a citizen forum of Bengaluru, tweeted photos showing water on the platform and near the ticketing counter.

"Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. @cpronammametro one rain, and water has seeped inside fully," it wrote.

Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station.



Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. @cpronammametro one rain, and water has seeped inside fully. pic.twitter.com/HhJFt8aQkw — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) April 4, 2023

Some distressed commuters lashed out at the government and questioned whether the metro infrastructure was ready for inauguration.

One Twitter user questioned if this is the case after a bout of light rains, what will happen in the monsoons

"One light rain, and water has seeped inside fully. What will happen in rainy season?," he wrote.

Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station.



Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter.



One light rain, and water has seeped inside fully. What will happen in rainy season?



Was incomplete metro innaugrated only for PM to get 2 mins of headlines? pic.twitter.com/T10qxWKnFN — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) April 5, 2023

Another user tweeted, "This is what one can expect when metro stations are opened in a hurry without properly completing the works."

This is what one can expect when metro stations are opened in hurry without properly completing the works.. — Shanoj Devassy (@shanojdevassy) April 4, 2023

Flight services and traffic were hit in Bengaluru after the downpour on Tuesday evening. Fourteen flights were diverted and several others were delayed amid heavy waterlogging on the city outskirts where the Kempegowda International Airport is located.