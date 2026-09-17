On Camera, Bengaluru Man Throws Acid On Estranged Wife, Attacks Her With Machete

A 26-year-old nurse was allegedly attacked with acid and repeatedly assaulted with a machete by her estranged husband in full public view in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am near a private clinic when the woman stepped out for breakfast. She is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital and her condition is reported to be critical.

The victim, identified as Madhumita, who hails from Kolkata in West Bengal, had been working as a nurse at the clinic for around one-and-a-half years. According to police, her husband Venkatesh had arrived on a motorcycle and was waiting for her near the clinic.

Police said the couple, who got married in Madurai in 2024, had been living separately for around a year following a family dispute and were not in contact with each other.

Chased Into Parking Area, Attacked With Acid

According to the police, Venkatesh allegedly chased Madhumita after she came out of the clinic. She ran towards the cellar parking area in an attempt to escape, but the accused allegedly caught hold of her and threw acid on her.

He then grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly attacked her with a machete.

The assault unfolded in full public view, triggering panic among onlookers. Hearing her screams, several people rushed to help and raised an alarm. However, the accused allegedly brandished the machete at those who attempted to intervene, preventing them from approaching the victim.

Some members of the public reportedly tried to rescue Madhumita by pelting stones at the accused, but were unable to overpower him.

Traffic Cop Intervenes

As the situation turned violent, a traffic police sub-inspector, who was managing traffic at a nearby signal, rushed to the spot.

Police said the officer intervened while locals were pelting stones at the accused. The accused allegedly then turned on the officer and attacked him with the machete.

The PSI reportedly managed to knock the weapon out of the accused's hand using a stick before securing him. The accused was subsequently handed over to the police and taken into custody.

Police have obtained videos of the assault recorded by the public.

Venkatesh is currently being questioned as investigators seek to establish the exact motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from IANS)