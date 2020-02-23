Drugs Worth Over Rs 5 Crore, Hidden In Wedding Cards, Seized At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru airport: Within the last six days, this is the second seizure of Ephedrine (Representational)

Over five kilogram of Ephedrine worth Rs 5.05 crores, concealed in 43 wedding invitation cards, was seized at the Bengaluru airport on Sunday.

Customs officials said the export consignment, booked by a Madurai-based exporter, was allegedly being smuggled to Australia.

"Preliminary scanning of the package indicated concealment of powder. Detailed examination of the package was done and it was found to contain 43 invitation cards and garments," said MJ Chethan, Joint Commissioner of Customs, in a statement.

"The invitation cards made of cardboard were two-sided and foldable. On cutting open the 43 invitation cards, white crystalline powder was found packed in polythene pouches which was concealed between the cardboard layers on each side of the 43 cards," it further said.

The officials had to cut open the invitation cards with scissors to recover the drugs.

Ephedrine is a controlled substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 read with NDPS (Regulation of controlled substance) Order 1993.

Within the last six days, this is the second seizure of Ephedrine in the courier terminal of Bengaluru's air cargo complex. On February 18, 5 kg of Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore was seized.

The officials said further investigation is on in the case.

(With input from ANI)