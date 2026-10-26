Yokohama BluEarth-GT AE51 Review: 1,500 Km In An Audi A4

My Audi A4 has covered around 40,000 kilometres, and until recently, it was running on the original tyres that came with the car. When it was finally time to replace them, I decided to try the Yokohama BluEarth-GT AE51. I wanted something that would work well with the A4's character as a premium sedan, particularly for everyday driving and occasional highway runs.

I've now driven around 1,500 kilometres on this set. That's enough to get a first impression of how they perform in the real world, although it is still too early to draw conclusions about long-term wear and durability.

The tyres fitted are Yokohama BluEarth-GT AE51, marked 225/15 R17, with a stated maximum load of 671 kg at 51 PSI. The 51 PSI figure is the maximum pressure marking, not the inflation pressure I use on my Audi.

The AE51 is a grand-touring tyre designed to balance grip, stability, ride comfort and efficiency. Its asymmetric tread pattern is intended to balance handling with comfort, while its triple centre ribs are designed to improve straight-line stability. Lightning Grooves and blade-cut sipes are engineered to help with water evacuation and wet-road grip.

These are the manufacturer's design objectives. How they translate into everyday driving is what matters to me.

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The immediate difference is confidence

The most noticeable change has been the confidence I feel behind the wheel. The grip feels exceptional, and the car feels reassuring when I'm driving on the highway.

However, there is an important caveat. These are new tyres replacing a set of OEM tyres that had covered around 40,000 kilometres. The older tyres had aged, and I had begun to feel less confident about the grip they offered. Some of the improvement could therefore be down to replacing worn tyres with new ones, rather than being an advantage unique to Yokohama.

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That distinction matters. This is my experience of moving from ageing OEM tyres to new Yokohamas, not a back-to-back comparison between two brand-new products.

Even with that qualification, the renewed confidence is welcome. The A4 feels reassuring at highway speeds, and the tyres have made a positive first impression.

Ride comfort remains familiar

One of my concerns when changing tyres was whether the Audi's ride comfort would change significantly. The good news is that the comfort levels feel broadly similar to what I experienced with the original OEM tyres when they were in good condition.

The AE51 also feels comfortable over potholes and uneven patches of road. The car retains that familiar sense of composure, and I haven't felt that I have had to sacrifice ride comfort to get the grip I wanted.

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The tyre's grand-touring design is intended to balance comfort with handling stability. In my experience so far, that balance feels appropriate for the A4, which needs to be comfortable for everyday commuting while remaining reassuring on longer drives.

The trade-off: slightly more tyre noise

There is one difference I noticed fairly early: road noise is slightly higher than it was with the original OEM tyres.

It isn't a deal-breaker, but it is noticeable. If you value a quiet cabin, this is worth keeping in mind when considering the AE51.

My previous tyres had covered around 40,000 kilometres, so this isn't a controlled comparison. Nevertheless, in my everyday driving, the new Yokohamas have been a little noisier than the OEM set I was used to.

Fuel efficiency remains unchanged

Yokohama's BluEarth range focuses partly on efficiency, and the AE51 uses a tread-compound design intended to reduce energy loss. In theory, lower rolling resistance can help fuel efficiency. In practice, however, my experience so far has not revealed any noticeable improvement.

Fuel efficiency has remained pretty much the same in my regular city driving and on the highway. That isn't necessarily a negative. My Audi A4 already delivers good fuel efficiency for my usage, so maintaining those numbers is perfectly acceptable.

I haven't seen a measurable gain that I can confidently attribute to the tyres, and I wouldn't claim one based on this 1,500-kilometre experience.

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The verdict after 1,500 kilometres

The Yokohama BluEarth-GT AE51 has made a positive first impression on my Audi A4. The grip feels reassuring, highway driving inspires greater confidence, and ride comfort remains close to what I expect from the car. The slightly increased road noise is the one noticeable compromise, while fuel efficiency has remained unchanged.

The biggest qualification is that these tyres replaced an ageing set of OEM rubber. That makes it difficult to separate the benefits of a fresh set of tyres from the specific qualities of the AE51.

For now, I'm happy with the decision. The tyres have retained the A4's familiar comfort while giving me renewed confidence on the road. The next test will be how they hold up over the coming thousands of kilometres, particularly in terms of wear, noise, and consistency.

At 1,500 kilometres, this is a promising start — not a final verdict.