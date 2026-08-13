Yokohama India Launches Geolandar X-CV Tyre Range For Crossovers, Premium SUVs

Yokohama India has launched the Geolandar X-CV tyre range for crossovers and premium SUVs, expanding the product's availability to smaller wheel sizes for the first time. Originally developed for larger luxury SUVs, the locally manufactured tyre will now be offered in sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches.

The company plans to introduce 32 sizes in total. Seventeen sizes are available immediately, while the remaining 15 sizes will be added over the next two to three months. The range is available through Yokohama Club Network outlets and select authorised dealers from August 2026. Customers can also benefit from a no-cost EMI offer during the introductory period.

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Claimed Performance Improvements

Yokohama says the Geolandar X-CV offers 20 per cent better wet grip and 10 per cent longer tyre life than its conventional tyre, based on the company's internal testing. These claims have not been independently verified, and actual performance will depend on factors such as vehicle type, road conditions, tyre maintenance and driving style.

The tyre has an asymmetric tread pattern, four wide circumferential grooves and Yokohama's Micro Silica compound. It also uses a combination of 2D and 3D sipes, which are intended to improve wet-road traction and braking performance.

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A five-pitch variation technology has been added to help reduce road noise, while the reinforced two-ply sidewall and full nylon cover are designed to improve durability and high-speed stability. Yokohama says the overall package aims to balance grip, cornering control, ride comfort and refinement.

Suitable For EVs And SUVs

The Geolandar X-CV has been developed for petrol, hybrid and electric SUVs. Its construction is designed to handle the higher weight and instant torque delivery associated with electric vehicles while maintaining durability and driving comfort.

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The tyre is suitable for compact and midsize SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XUV700 and Kia Seltos. It is also intended for premium SUVs including the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7 and Range Rover models.

Pricing

The India-spec Geolandar X-CV is expected to be priced from approximately Rs 9,200 to Rs 31,000 per tyre, depending on size and specifications.