Yamaha Aerox 155, XSR 155 Become Costlier In India; Check New Prices

Yamaha Motor India has increased the prices of two of its popular 155cc offerings in the country - the Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter and the Yamaha XSR 155 neo-retro motorcycle. The latest price revision comes amid rising input and transportation costs, making both models slightly more expensive for buyers this month. While the prices have gone up, Yamaha has not introduced any mechanical or feature-related changes to either product.

Yamaha Aerox 155 Price Increased

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has received a price hike of Rs 2,800 across both variants. Following the revision, the Standard variant is now priced at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the top-spec Version S costs Rs 1.46 lakh. Notably, this is the second price increase for the sporty maxi-scooter in recent months after Yamaha revised prices earlier in April 2026.

Despite the hike, the Aerox 155 continues to remain one of the most performance-focused scooters in the Indian market. It draws power from a 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 15bhp and 13.9Nm of torque. The scooter is known for its strong acceleration, refined highway performance and sporty riding character.

The Aerox also stands out with its aggressive maxi-scooter styling, centre spine design, LED lighting setup, Bluetooth connectivity and automatic start-stop system. In India, it rivals premium scooters like the Hero Xoom 160 in the growing performance scooter segment.

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Yamaha XSR 155 Price Hike

Yamaha has also revised the pricing of the XSR 155 motorcycle, although the increase is comparatively smaller. Except for the entry-level Metallic Blue colour option, all other variants have become Rs 1,000 more expensive.

The Metallic Blue shade continues at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Vivid Red variant is now priced at Rs 1.53 lakh. The Metallic Grey colour now costs Rs 1.57 lakh, whereas the Metallic Black and Greyish Green Metallic shades are priced at Rs 1.59 lakh.

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The Yamaha XSR 155 has gained popularity among buyers for its retro-inspired styling combined with modern mechanicals. The motorcycle features a round LED headlamp, upright riding ergonomics and minimalist roadster design inspired by larger XSR models sold globally.

Yamaha Aerox 155, XSR 155: Engine & Features

Mechanically, the XSR 155 remains unchanged. It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, producing 18.1bhp and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch.

Feature highlights include full-LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, USD front forks, rear monoshock suspension and disc brakes at both ends. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.