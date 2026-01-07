Volkswagen Tayron SUV First Teaser Out Ahead Of India Launch

Volkswagen India has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming SUV targeted at the Indian market. Although the release date has not yet been confirmed, the teaser provides a glimpse of the vehicle's design. The short clip showcases the SUV's silhouette and highlights a few design features while keeping the model concealed under a veil. More details about the vehicle are expected to be revealed in future teasers.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the front fascia of the Volkswagen Tayron by partially revealing the lights of the car. Specifically, it shows the DRLs and an LED light bar covering the full width of the car. Furthermore, the car gets an illuminated Volkswagen logo. Similarly, the rear end of the SUV has been revealed with connected taillights and an illuminated logo mirroring the front end of the vehicle.

Based on the teaser, the brand is likely to bring a design very similar to the international version of the SUV. Other details of the design remain to be revealed. The global spec version gets five and seven-seater versions of the vehicle, the brand is yet to confirm which of these will be launched in India. Similarly, the other interior details are also yet to be revealed and might be seen in the upcoming teasers.

The Volkswagen Tayron is likely to feature a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine sourced from the Tiguan R-Line, which offers an output of 204 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. This four-cylinder engine will be paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) automatic transmission, and it may also be available with the brand's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

The Volkswagen Tayron will likely be brought to the country via the CKD route, to be assembled in the automaker's Aurangabad Plant in Maharashtra. Once launched, the SUV will help the brand regain its position in the premium SUV segment.