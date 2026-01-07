Nissan Tekton SUV Set To Debut On February 4; Here's What We Know So Far

Nissan Motor India is gearing up for a major announcement in the domestic market, with the all-new Tekton midsize SUV scheduled to debut on February 4, 2026. The unveiling will take place at the brand's India resurgence event, underscoring Nissan's renewed focus on the segment. Also, the brand has announced the reveal of the Gravite, marking back-to-back introductions aimed at strengthening Nissan's portfolio in India.

Nissan has already teased the Tekton's design, offering a glimpse into its styling direction. The SUV adopts a squared-off silhouette that aligns with the brand's modern design language, projecting strength and presence. Contemporary lighting elements, including sleek headlamps and signature detailing, add sophistication, while the muscular bonnet enhances its rugged appeal. A wide grille spans the front fascia, giving the Tekton a bold and commanding appearance. Together, these elements suggest a design that balances modern aesthetics with SUV toughness, ensuring the Tekton stands out in a segment where visual identity is as important as performance.

The Tekton is also expected to launch as a companion model to the new-generation Renault Duster, which itself is scheduled for debut in January 2026. Both vehicles are anticipated to share powertrains, features, and underlying architecture, reflecting the close collaboration between Nissan and Renault. Production will take place at the joint Nissan-Renault facility in Chennai, which will serve as the manufacturing hub for both right-hand drive and left-hand drive versions of the vehicle. This approach not only strengthens India's role in Nissan's global supply chain but also ensures economies of scale, enabling competitive pricing and efficient distribution. By leveraging the Duster's proven platform and combining it with Nissan's design and branding, the Tekton is positioned to appeal to a wide audience both domestically and internationally.

Once launched, the Nissan Tekton will play a pivotal role in the company's renewed push into India's highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. This category is among the most dynamic in the market, dominated by best-sellers such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and the newly introduced Maruti Suzuki Victoris. With so many strong contenders, Tekton's success will hinge on its ability to deliver a compelling value proposition.

Pricing will be critical, and industry expectations suggest Nissan will need to position the SUV around Rs 11 lakh to attract buyers. A competitive sticker price, combined with Nissan's global brand recognition, could help Tekton carve out a meaningful share in this crowded space, making it a cornerstone of the automaker's resurgence strategy in India.