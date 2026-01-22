Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Rolls Off Assembly Line In India

Volkswagen has begun the local assembly of the Tayron R-Line for the Indian market. This upcoming flagship SUV will be assembled at the company's plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. The seven-seater SUV is set to be launched in March 2026, expanding the range of R-Line models in Volkswagen's lineup.

The Tayron R-Line is constructed on the MQB EVO platform of the 5-seater Tiguan R-Line, but it features a wheelbase that is extended by 109 mm, totaling 2,789 mm. It will use the same 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine found in the Tiguan R-Line, generating 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to all wheels of the SUV through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Snapped; Pics Reveal Crisp Details

Though similar in appearance to the Tiguan, the 3-row SUV has unique lighting elements. The interior will boast slightly modified front-row seats equipped with a ventilation function, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a digital dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting with 30 color options. Additionally, it is anticipated to come with a 3-zone climate control system.

Also Read: Bollywood Star Sunny Deol Slammed For Driving Land Rover Defender Without Seatbelt

In terms of safety features, it is expected to include 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera system, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, Level 2 ADAS, and an electronic parking brake.

All of the aforementioned qualities put it directly in competition with the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq RS.

Also Read: 5 Diesel Cars You Can Buy In 2026- Before Time Runs Out!

It is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh in the Indian market and bring back the automaker in the three-row SUV space. It is to be noted that the manufacturer has been absent from the space since the discontinuation of the Tiguan in 2021.