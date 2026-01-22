Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Rolls Off Assembly Line In India

Volkswagen has begun the local assembly of the Tayron R-Line for the Indian market. This upcoming flagship SUV will be assembled at the company's plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) in Maharashtra. The seven-seater SUV is set to be launched in March 2026, expanding the range of R-Line models in Volkswagen's lineup.
The Tayron R-Line is constructed on the MQB EVO platform of the 5-seater Tiguan R-Line, but it features a wheelbase that is extended by 109 mm, totaling 2,789 mm. It will use the same 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine found in the Tiguan R-Line, generating 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to all wheels of the SUV through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Though similar in appearance to the Tiguan, the 3-row SUV has unique lighting elements. The interior will boast slightly modified front-row seats equipped with a ventilation function, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a digital dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting with 30 color options. Additionally, it is anticipated to come with a 3-zone climate control system.
In terms of safety features, it is expected to include 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera system, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, Level 2 ADAS, and an electronic parking brake.
All of the aforementioned qualities put it directly in competition with the Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq RS.
It is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh in the Indian market and bring back the automaker in the three-row SUV space. It is to be noted that the manufacturer has been absent from the space since the discontinuation of the Tiguan in 2021.
