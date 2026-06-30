Tata Sierra.EV Launching Today: Here's What We Know So Far

The Tata Sierra.EV is finally set to make its global debut today, marking the return of one of India's most iconic nameplates in an all‑electric avatar. First showcased in concept form, the Sierra.EV promises to blend nostalgia with modern EV tech, featuring a futuristic design, next‑generation platform and a strong focus on cabin experience. While Tata Motors has kept key specifications under wraps, enough details have surfaced to build excitement around what could become one of the brand's most important electric SUVs yet.

Tata Sierra EV - Design

You might wonder, why are we even talking about Sierra EV's design, since the ICE version of the Sierra is already out on the roads. Hold on, there are distinctions that might appeal to you. The front fascia features a closed-off grille, along with a revised bumper. The Sierra EV will further get connected LED DRLs, unlike the eyebrow-styled pattern of the ICE format. Personally, they overall face looks better here. Sideways, there aren't any changes, except for the "EV" moniker. Around the tail, the Sierra EV gets a similar treatment for the tail lamps, as with the front LED DRLs. The addition of the new badges will further tell the crowd that it is an EV.

Tata Sierra EV - Interior & Features

The colour scheme on the inside, is expected to be a mix of grey and black, as is the case with other Tata EVs. Everything else will be retained from the ICE version, including the triple-screen layout for instrument cluster, infotainment unit, and passenger screen. The Sierra EV, will further get features like ADAS, Dolby Atmos, wireless phone charger, memory function for powered front seats, air purifier, and more.

There will also be a dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, powered boot lid, ventilated front seats and more. As for safety, expect a 5-star crash test rating. Besides, the safety kit will include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake disc wiping, seat belt reminders, electric parking brake, and more.

Tata Sierra EV - Performance & Range

Tata Motors has not revealed the exact power figures yet, but has confirmed in a video that the Sierra EV will boast a peak torque output of 500 Nm. Yes, this number is quite similar to that of the Harrier EV's 504 Nm. Also, there will be a dual-motor setup on the Sierra EV as well. Expect the combined peak power output to be in the range of 300 Hp. The battery sizes may include a 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options. There will be multiple drive modes and terrain modes, like the bigger sibling. Talking of range, the Sierra EV could deliver a claimed range of over 600 km, while it is expected to have better real-world range than the Harrier EV.

Tata Sierra EV - Expected Price

While the prices will officially be announced tomorrow (June 30, 2026), we expect the Sierra EV to start from Rs 17.50 lakh onwards. It will sit between the Nexon EV and Harrier EV, which carry starting prices of Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 21.49 lakh, respectively.