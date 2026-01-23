Tata Nexon.ev 45 Variants Get Two New Colours; Check Details

Tata Motors has updated its Nexon.ev lineup by adding two new exterior dual-tone color options: Pure Grey and Ocean Blue. These shades are available across all Nexon.ev 45 trims, giving buyers more choices for the electric SUV.

The new colors appear on the Creative, Fearless, and Empowered variants of the Nexon.ev 45. Fearless and Empowered trim pair them with a black roof, while Creative uses a white roof. The existing options include Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Empowered Oxide alongside the colours. Pure Grey and Ocean Blue are limited to the 45 kWh model and do not extend to the 30 kWh version.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Rolls Off Assembly Line In India

Powering the Nexon.ev 45 is a 46.08 kWh battery pack. It offers a claimed MIDC (Part 1 + Part 2) range of 489km, with 144 bhp power and 215 Nm torque. The SUV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

Also Read: Bollywood Star Sunny Deol Slammed For Driving Land Rover Defender Without Seatbelt

Charging is done by a 7.2 kW AC home wallbox, which takes 6 hours 36 minutes for a 10-100 per cent charge. A 60 kW DC fast charger achieves 10-80 per cent in 40 minutes. It also supports Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) features.

Also Read: Mercedes Reveals W17 F1 Car Livery Ahead Of 2026 Season

Inside, the Nexon.ev includes a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch HD digital instrument cluster. Other features cover a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, Type-C ports, a sunroof, JBL audio, and voice commands. Tata provides a lifetime warranty on the high-voltage battery.

The Nexon.ev holds a key spot in Tata Motors' EV plans. In December 2025, it became the first EV in India to surpass 1,00,000 cumulative sales, showing solid demand in the mass-market segment. Tata aims to grow its EV offerings and charging network moving forward. Besides Nexon.ev, the brand offers models like Punch.ev, Curvv.ev, Harrier.ev, and more.