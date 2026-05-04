Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Launched At Rs 16.99 Lakh; Two New Variants On Offer

Tata Motors has expanded its electric vehicle lineup with the launch of the Curvv.ev SeriesX in India, starting at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new range introduces two variants - Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55 - aimed at offering a more accessible and feature-rich long-range electric SUV option for buyers.

Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX: Battery And Range

The Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX is designed as a premium yet practical EV, combining SUV stance with a coupe-like design. It comes powered by a 55 kWh battery pack that delivers 167 hp, and 215 and a claimed range of up to 502 km (ARAI-certified), making it suitable for both daily commutes and intercity travel. Tata also claims a real-world driving range of around 400 km, depending on usage conditions.

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One of the key highlights of the Curvv.ev SeriesX is the lifetime high-voltage battery warranty (up to 15 years for the first owner), offering peace of mind and making EV ownership more reliable. The electric SUV produces 167 hp and 215 Nm of torque, ensuring smooth performance for city as well as highway driving.

Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX: Features And Interior

The Accomplished X 55 variant focuses on comfort and essential features. It comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual digital screens for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring. It also gets ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery, and rear sunshades for added comfort.

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On the other hand, the Empowered X 55 offers a more premium experience. It adds features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system, JBL 9-speaker sound system, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and reclining rear seats. It also includes Level 2 ADAS with multiple safety features, making it one of the most advanced offerings in its segment.

Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX: Variants And Price

The Curvv.ev SeriesX is available in two main trims:

Accomplished X 55 - Rs 16.99 lakh

Empowered X 55 - Rs 19.19 lakh

Empowered X 55 Dark - Rs 19.49 lakh

These new variants make the 55 kWh battery option more accessible compared to earlier trims.