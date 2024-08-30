Tata Motors Opens Two EV-Exclusive Showrooms In Kochi, Kerala

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has today inaugurated two new EV-specific showrooms in Kerala. The retail stores under the TATA.ev brand identity are located in the Edappally and Kalamassery localities of Kochi. Tata Motors claims that the inauguration of these new outlets will bring about a unique and upmarket purchase and ownership experience beyond traditional car sales to the discerning EV community.

According to Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., "As the leading market for electric mobility in the country with 5.6% EV penetration, the people of Kerala have led the way in adopting future-facing technologies, making it a clear choice for us to inaugurate our next set of premium Tata.ev stores in the state. We have seen how the discerning EV consumer has matured and demands a premium ownership experience."

He further added, "To cater to this archetype, Tata Motors is committed to continue democratizing EVs for the mass market coupled with offering a sophisticated and digitized ownership experience. Furthermore, we will soon open a set of 5 exclusive EV service centres across key cities in Kerala. For us, creating an upscale purchase and ownership experience through Tata.ev stores and service centres is an important cog in India's electric revolution. These are critical milestones as we move firmly towards the inflection point for EV adoption in the country."

TATA.ev Edappally Showroom:

The TATA.ev Edappally store stands out from other retail stores around it with its unique design and footprint. It is the brand's biggest EV store across the country with an area of over 8,800 sq. ft., allowing it to comfortably display more than 10 vehicles and have ample parking space for customers and visitors. The store has a dedicated 60 kW DC fast charger and available on display and for purchase is the all-new accessories range - TATA.ev Originals.

The TATA.ev Edappally store will be complimented in the next few months by a dedicated EV service facility which will focus on elevating the after sales experience of Tata EV owners. Featuring 17 bays, 12 of which will be mechanical, while 5 will be for the body shop, this workshop will have the capacity to handle more than 800 vehicles per month with highly trained and skilled workforce to attend to customers.

TATA.ev Kalamassery Showroom:

The TATA.ev Kalamassery store's size of more 6,100 sq. ft. can easily showcase 6 vehicles with sufficient parking space for visitors. A 60 kW DC fast charger is available round-the-clock for visitors to charge their EVs while spending time in the store. Also available for sale will be the TATA.ev Originals accessory range for discerning customers.

A dedicated EV service facility will be coming up shortly with this store with 11 mechanical bays. With a crew of highly qualified technicians, this workshop will be able to serve over 700 EVs a month, enhancing the customer experience and service quality.