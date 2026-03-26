Sony-Honda JV Drops Afeela EV Project After Honda's Strategy Change

Sony Honda Mobility has announced that it will discontinue development of its Afeela electric-vehicle programme, following Honda Motor's overhaul of its broader electrification strategy. The joint venture said the changes at Honda have removed the technology and platform support needed to bring the Afeela models to market, effectively scrapping the project.

Earlier this month, Honda revealed plans to scale back its electric vehicle ambitions, including the cancellation of several EV programmes for the United States and a writedown of up to 2.5 trillion yen (about $15.7 billion). The automaker cited weaker than expected EV demand in Europe, rising competition from Chinese makers, and a less favourable regulatory and tariff environment in the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

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Sony Honda Mobility noted that its Afeela 1 and a second SUV model were built on Honda's underlying EV architecture and relied on core technologies and assets planned by the automaker. With Honda's strategic pivot, those assumptions no longer hold, leaving the JV without a viable path to production.

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The Afeela 1, an electric sedan intended for launch in California later this year, will not go into series production. Deliveries that were scheduled to begin in 2026 are now cancelled. A second SUV-based Afeela model, previously slated for introduction around 2028, has also been shelved.

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Sony Honda Mobility will refund customers who placed reservations for the Afeela 1 in California, following the joint decision with Honda to halt the project. The company has said it will continue discussions with both Sony and Honda on the future of the JV and possible collaboration outside the Afeela EV line.

Both Honda and Sony have stated that the discontinuation of the Afeela project will have only a limited impact on their consolidated financial performance for the current fiscal year. For the broader industry, the move highlights the increasing pressure on traditional EV plans amid strong competition from Tesla and Chinese automakers, as well as policy uncertainty in key markets.

The Afeela cancellation also underlines how tightly new tech-led automotive ventures are tied to the strategic choices of their automotive partners, and how quickly entire product lines can be unwound when parent companies refocus their priorities.