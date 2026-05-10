Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Recalled Over Fuel Hose Routing, Engine Oil Consumption Issues

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced a voluntary recall for its CB1000 Hornet SP motorcycle manufactured between 30 September 2024 and 22 August 2025. The recall addresses two identified technical issues. One relates to the routing of the fuel feed hose, and may require inspection to ensure it remains properly secured under specific conditions. The other relates to oil consumption levels in the engine, which may vary due to the characteristics of some components, and may need appropriate action to maintain optimal engine performance.

As a precautionary measure, HMSI will undertake inspection and necessary corrective action at its authorized BigWing Topline dealerships across India. The campaign will include rectification of the fuel feed hose routing, as well as replacement of affected engine components, if required. All repairs will be carried out free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycle.

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The company, through its BigWing Topline dealers, will notify customers via call, e-mail or SMS to visit an authorized dealership, commencing from the date of this announcement. To avoid any inconvenience or waiting at the dealership, customers are advised to book their service appointment in advance as per availability. Customers may also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on Honda's website.

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About Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Talking about the details, the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine that generates 155 bhp and 107 Nm, and comes with a slipper clutch, bi-directional quick-shifter, Honda Selectable Torque Control, and five riding modes for an enhanced performance experience.

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP gets dual front disc brakes with 310mm Brembo radial-mount calipers at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. The CB750 Hornet gets 296mm dual front disc brakes and a 240mm disc at the rear. Both the models feature dual-channel ABS for additional safety.

In the Indian market, the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is available at a starting price of Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom).