Honda CB1000 GT Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

Honda is preparing to add another sports tourer to its product portfolio with the launch of the CB1000 GT. Recently, the images of the Honda CB1000 GT have surfaced online, giving a clear highlight of what it looks like. The leaked images are reported to be sourced from an Australian homologation-type application. As per reports, the new Honda sports tourer is going to be based on the Honda CB1000 Hornet.

Honda CB1000 GT

Photo Credit: motorcycle.com

The motorcycle will draw power from the familiar 1000cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 157 hp and 107 Nm in the Hornet 1000 SP. For this particular version, however, the motor is anticipated to be either mildly detuned or aligned with the non-SP CB1000 Hornet's output, which stands at 152 hp.

Design-wise, the Honda CB1000 GT appears to retain Hornet's frame with slightly adjusted pillion pegs. From the images, it is also evident that the sports tourer has a similar exhaust setup, an aluminum swingarm, with the wheelbase extended by about 10mm over the CB1000 Hornet. At the front, the GT seems to feature the same dual Nissin radially mounted four-piston brake calipers as the non-SP Hornet variant (unavailable in India).

Honda CB1000 GT- leaked images

Photo Credit: motorcycle.com

While the brand has been quiet about any details of its upcoming tourer, we expect the Honda CB1000 GT to be first launched in Europe, followed by other markets, including India. Upon arrival, it will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 1100 and the BMW S 1000 XR.