2026 Kawasaki Z650 S Breaks Cover With Reworked Ergonomics

Kawasaki has officially revealed the new Z650 S. While the latest version of this streetfighter continues to carry forward the familiar silhouette and core features of the Z650, it now comes with improved ergonomic touches aimed at offering a more relaxed riding experience. In addition, the updated styling details give the Z650 S a more aggressive and bold appearance, enhancing its overall road presence.

Kawasaki Z650 S

The new Kawasaki Z650 S is equipped with a 649cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. While Kawasaki hasn't confirmed any updates or tuning changes, the power mill is expected to deliver around 68 hp and 64 Nm, assuming the specifications remain unchanged.

Talking about the edesign and ergonomics, Kawasaki has equipped the Z650 S with a 30mm wider handlebar, as compared to the standard Z650. Also, the brand has mentioned that the seat height of the new Z650 S is 15mm taller. Further, the Japanese two-wheeler maker has added a 20mm wider pillion seat and 10mm of additional padding, claimed to provide comfort to the rider's companion.

Kawasaki Z650 S- Features

The Z650 S comes equipped with a refreshed 4.3-inch TFT screen, similar to the one found on the standard Z650. It connects to Kawasaki's Rideology app via Bluetooth, enabling features like phone and SMS notifications, along with access to ride data through the app.

The Kawasaki Z650 S in three new colour options, namely- Ebony/Metallic Carbon Grey, Candy Lime Green/Metallic Carbon Grey, and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey/Metallic Flat Spark Black.