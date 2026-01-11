Kawasaki Ninja 300, Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1100 And More Get Discounts Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh

Kawasaki India has rolled out attractive benefits and discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on select motorcycles, announced through its official social media channels. Valid until January 31, 2026, the scheme covers a wide range of models, including popular Ninja variants and two bikes from the Versys lineup. In addition to reduced prices, Kawasaki is also offering free accessories on certain models, making the deal more appealing. These offers aim to boost sales and provide enthusiasts with greater value during the festive season.

Kawasaki India has announced major discounts across its lineup, with the highest benefit on the Ninja ZX-10R. The superbike now carries a price tag of Rs 18.29 lakh after a massive Rs 2.50 lakh reduction. The Ninja 1000 SX also receives a notable Rs 1.43 lakh discount, bringing its ex-showroom price to Rs 12.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the ZX-6R does not get a direct price cut but comes bundled with a premium Ohlins steering damper worth Rs 83,000, adding significant value.

The Versys range also benefits from this scheme. The MY25 Versys 1000 is offered with a Rs 1 lakh discount, lowering its price to Rs 12.89 lakh. On the other hand, the Versys-X 300 comes with free accessories worth up to Rs 46,000. Kawasaki has extended offers to smaller Ninja models too, including the Ninja 650, Ninja 500, and Ninja 300.

The Ninja 650 is priced at Rs 7.64 lakh after a Rs 27,000 cut, while the Ninja 500 gets Rs 17,000 off at Rs 5.49 lakh. The entry-level Ninja 300 is now available at Rs 2.89 lakh following a Rs 28,000 reduction. All these offers remain valid until January 31, 2026, and interested buyers are advised to check availability at their nearest Kawasaki dealership before making a purchase.

