Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta Comparison: Price, Specs And More

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the facelifted Kushaq, though pricing details remain undisclosed. The updated SUV brings significant changes to its design, cabin, and powertrain, enhancing both style and performance. Alongside the standard facelifted model, Skoda also introduced the sportier Monte Carlo edition, adding a premium touch to the lineup. With these updates, the Kushaq is positioned to strengthen its presence in the competitive compact SUV segment, taking on established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta in the Indian domestic market.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Specs

The facelifted Skoda Kushaq comes with two petrol engine choices under the hood. The first is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that delivers 104 hp and 250 Nm of torque, offering a balance of efficiency and performance. For those seeking more power, Skoda also provides a larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine, tuned to produce 147hp along with the same 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a segment-first eight-speed torque converter, available exclusively with the 1.0-litre TSI, while the 1.5-litre variant is paired with a smooth seven-speed DSG gearbox.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 bhp, a 1.5-litre diesel delivering 116 bhp, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol generating 160 bhp. Transmission options range from a 6-speed manual, CVT, and torque converter automatic to a 7-speed DCT offered exclusively with the turbo variant.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Features

The Skoda Kushaq Facelift's cabin has been upgraded with a premium dual-tone finish, combining grey and beige for a more sophisticated look. Enhancements include a new panoramic sunroof, a redesigned digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, and fresh upholstery, all aimed at elevating comfort and style. Notably, the SUV introduces a segment-first rear seat massage function, alongside a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and ventilated seating. Connectivity is enhanced with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an AI Companion powered by Google with voice command support.

On the safety front, the SUV is equipped with disc brakes, six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, brake disc wiping, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold control, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear defogger, ensuring a comprehensive package of convenience and protection.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta hosts a range of advanced features, including a 10.25-inch connected superscreen infotainment system alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, complemented by leatherette upholstery and a D-cut steering wheel with multimedia controls. Convenience is boosted with wireless charging, front row ventilated seats, drive modes, paddle shifters, and an eight-speaker Bose premium audio system. Connectivity highlights include Hyundai Bluelink connected car tech, voice recognition, OTA updates for maps and infotainment, and Home-to-Car integration with Alexa. The cabin is further elevated by 64-colour ambient lighting, a touch-based AC controller, a half-crystal polished passenger-side dashboard, and a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. Safety and driver assistance are comprehensive, with Level 2 ADAS offering 19 active features under Hyundai SmartSense, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, ESC, VSM, hill-start assist, TPMS, all-four disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Hyundai Creta: Price

The prices of the Skoda Kushaq facelift have not been announced yet. However, it is liley to be tagged at around Rs 11 lakh - 20 lakh (ex-showroom), across variants.

Meanwhile, the prices of the Hyundai Creta begin from Rs 10.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom).