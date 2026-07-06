Piaggio Ape WavE Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh, Offers 90 Km Range

Piaggio Vehicles has expanded its electric passenger vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Ape WavE. The new electric three-wheeler, positioned in the L3 passenger EV category, is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Piaggio Ape WavE is powered by a 5.4 kWh battery pack and is designed for urban passenger transport operations. Its electric motor produces a peak output of 3 kW and 25 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 40 kmph for city use. Piaggio claims a real-world range of around 90 on a single charge, while the battery can be recharged in approximately 4.5 hours.

The electric three-wheeler also offers 19 per cent gradeability, allowing it to tackle inclines and varying road conditions with ease. Built on a full-metal body and monocoque architecture, the Ape WavE is aimed at providing durability for commercial operations. To improve passenger comfort, it comes with a dedicated suspension setup designed to deliver a smoother ride while reducing noise and vibrations.

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The vehicle also offers 180 mm of ground clearance, making it suitable for varying road surfaces. Inside, the Ape WavE features a spacious cabin intended to accommodate passengers comfortably during daily commutes. For fleet operators and individual owners, the electric three-wheeler aims to keep operating expenses in check through lower acquisition and maintenance costs, while supporting better vehicle utilisation and earning potential in passenger transport applications.

According to Piaggio, the Ape WavE has been developed to offer the ease of ownership and accessibility of an L3 electric three-wheeler while delivering the comfort and driving confidence associated with L5 mobility solutions. It is aimed at shared mobility services, fixed-route transport operations and short-distance passenger applications, where affordability, operational efficiency and earning potential are key factors.

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Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, "India's electric mobility landscape is evolving rapidly, particularly in the passenger three-wheeler category where customers are looking for dependable and economically viable solutions. With the Ape WavE, we are introducing a product that has been developed specifically to meet the needs of drivers seeking affordable ownership along with superior comfort, safety, and operational reliability.

