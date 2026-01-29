New Renault Duster Gets OpenR Digital Cockpit, Google Built-In: How Does It Help?

Renault has officially unveiled the new-generation Duster for India, bringing a sharper focus on digital technology and connected features. At the heart of this transformation lies the OpenR Link multimedia system, which turns the SUV's cabin into a software-driven digital hub. With a dual-display cockpit and Google built-in services, the Duster is positioned as a thoroughly modern connected vehicle tailored to everyday Indian driving conditions.

OpenR Digital Cockpit

Unlike conventional infotainment setups that act as smartphone extensions, OpenR Link is built on Android Automotive OS and runs natively on the car. This means navigation, apps, voice services, and vehicle functions operate independently, while still offering compatibility with smartphone platforms for those who prefer them. The result is a seamless blend of autonomy and flexibility, ensuring drivers are not reliant on external devices for core functions.

Also Read: Renault Duster Deliveries Start In April; 5 Rivals You Can Get Home Today

The cabin adopts Renault's OpenR digital cockpit layout, combining a large central touchscreen with a fully digital driver instrument cluster. The infotainment display measures up to 10.1 inches, positioned for easy access, while the driver cluster presents critical data such as speed, alerts, and navigation cues. This dual-screen arrangement keeps essential information in the driver's line of sight, reducing distraction and enhancing safety.

Also Read: Volkswagen Announces 5 New Products For India; Tayron R-Line To Lead

The interface follows a touch-first design, borrowing familiar Android-style layouts that make adaptation quick and intuitive. Smooth animations, responsive menus, and fluid transitions are powered by the vehicle's hardware, offering a more refined experience compared to older infotainment systems.

Google Built-In

One of the standout features for Indian users is Google Maps built-in, running directly on the infotainment system. Optimised for the larger screen, it provides live traffic updates, lane guidance, route recalculations, and continuously refreshed maps - invaluable in India's congested urban environments.

Also Read: How To Keep Your EV Safe From Fire Breakout: 5 Key Points You Must Keep In Mind

By signing in with a Google account, users can sync saved locations like home and work, access recent searches, and even send planned routes from a smartphone to the car before a journey. Turn-by-turn navigation can also be mirrored on the driver's digital cluster, reducing reliance on the central screen and improving focus on the road.

Other Interior Highlights

The new‑generation Renault Duster comes packed with modern equipment aimed at enhancing comfort and convenience. It features a 10‑inch freestanding touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a three‑spoke multifunction steering wheel. Practical additions include wireless smartphone charging, dual‑zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Drivers benefit from a 7‑inch digital instrument cluster, while convenience is boosted by an electric powered tailgate and 6‑way powered ventilated front seats. A premium six‑speaker audio system completes the SUV's tech‑rich cabin experience.