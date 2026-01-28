How To Keep Your EV Safe From Fire Breakout: 5 Key Points You Must Keep In Mind

A recent viral video showed a Mahindra BE 6 EV engulfed in flames, sparking concern among EV owners. While the exact cause is still under investigation, Mahindra issued a clarification. Vehicle data revealed the car was driven for over 10 minutes at around 60 km/h on a fully deflated rear-right tyre, despite repeated pressure alerts. Onboard sensors confirmed that ESP and TCS systems were actively intervening to control wheel spin, and a high-temperature alert was triggered due to excessive friction between the deflated tyre and road surface. Video analysis further confirmed the fire originated from the rear-right tyre rubber, establishing the root cause. This alarming situation highlights the importance of EV fire safety awareness.

Here are key practices every EV owner should keep in mind to stay safe from fire breakouts.

Regular Battery Health Checks

The battery is the heart of an EV, and its condition directly impacts safety. Schedule periodic inspections at authorized service centers to detect early signs of swelling, overheating, or leakage. Avoid overcharging and ensure the battery management system is updated. Proactive monitoring helps prevent thermal runaway, which is the most common cause of EV fire incidents.

Use Certified Charging Equipment

Always charge your EV with manufacturer-approved chargers and cables. Cheap or uncertified alternatives may lack proper insulation or voltage regulation, increasing the risk of short circuits. Ensure the charging station is well-ventilated and avoid using extension cords. Certified equipment not only protects the battery but also ensures compliance with safety standards, reducing chances of electrical sparks or overheating.

Park Smartly And Safely

Where you park your EV matters. Avoid direct exposure to extreme heat, as high ambient temperatures can stress the battery. Parking in shaded or ventilated areas reduces thermal buildup. If possible, keep the vehicle away from flammable materials. Proper parking habits minimize external triggers that could worsen battery conditions and help maintain overall safety during long idle periods.

Monitor Software Updates

EVs rely heavily on software to manage battery performance and safety systems. Manufacturers often release updates that improve thermal management, charging protocols, and fault detection. Ignoring these updates can leave your EV vulnerable to risks. Regularly check for and install official updates, ensuring your vehicle benefits from the latest safety enhancements designed to prevent overheating or electrical malfunctions.

Respond Quickly To Warning Signs

Pay attention to unusual smells, smoke, dashboard alerts, or sudden drops in performance. These can be early indicators of electrical or battery issues. If you notice such signs, stop driving immediately, disconnect charging, and seek professional help. Quick action can prevent minor faults from escalating into dangerous fire outbreaks, protecting both the vehicle and its occupants.