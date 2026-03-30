Mercedes-Benz CLA EV To Launch In India On April 24: Check Design, Specs And More

Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring back the Mercedes-Benz CLA nameplate to India, this time in an all-electric avatar. The luxury sedan is going to be launched on April 24, 2026, with bookings already underway. This marks the return of the CLA after its ICE-powered version was phased out in 2020. According to reports, the new electric CLA will also take over as the brand's new entry-level sedan, effectively replacing the A-Class Limousine along with the EQA and EQB in the lineup.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Design

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA EV carries a sleek coupe-sedan silhouette with a strong aerodynamic focus. At the front, it gets a gloss-black closed grille panel featuring illuminated three-pointed star motifs, paired with signature twin-pod LED headlamps linked by a slim light bar. A similar connected LED strip has been used at the rear, visually tying the tail lamps together.

From the side, the EV sedan looks clean and futuristic with flush door handles and 18-inch aero-optimised AMG alloy wheels. Buyers can choose from shades such as Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, Polar White, Alpine Grey and Patagonia Red.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Interior And Features

Inside, the cabin follows Mercedes-Benz's latest digital-first design language. The standard setup includes a 10.25-inch driver display and a 14-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. Internationally, an additional passenger-side display is also available.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Adds Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Car Collection: Here's All About The Premium MPV

Other key highlights include powered and heated front seats with memory, a fixed panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, touch-sensitive steering controls and premium trim inserts across the dashboard and centre console.

The safety kit includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, Level 2 ADAS, tyre-pressure monitoring and an electronic parking brake. Reports also suggest the EV has secured a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Powertrain

For India, Mercedes-Benz is expected to offer the CLA 250+ variant initially. It uses an 85 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted electric motor producing around 268 hp and 335 Nm.

Also Read: Planning To Buy Tata Sierra? Here Are Official Accessories Worth Considering

The claimed WLTP-certified driving range stands at an impressive 792 km, making it one of the longest-range luxury EVs in the segment. The battery supports 240 kW DC fast charging, which can add up to 400 km of range in just 20 minutes. The sedan also gets a unique two-speed gearbox, helping it sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.