Mercedes-Benz CLA EV India Launch Tomorrow: Here's All About It

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA EV in the Indian market tomorrow, i.e., April 24, 2026. Bookings for the premium electric sedan are already open ahead of its official price announcement. This launch marks the return of the CLA badge in India after its petrol-powered version was discontinued in 2020. In its new electric form, the CLA is expected to sit as the brand's most accessible sedan offering, potentially replacing multiple entry-level models currently in the lineup.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Design

The upcoming CLA EV adopts a coupe-inspired silhouette, with strong emphasis on aerodynamic efficiency. At the front, it features a gloss-black sealed grille embedded with illuminated three-pointed star elements, giving it a distinct identity. This is complemented by sleek twin-pod LED headlamps connected by a thin light strip.

At the rear, a similar full-width LED light bar links the tail lamps, creating a cohesive lighting signature. From the side, the sedan appears minimalistic yet futuristic, highlighted by flush-fitting door handles and aerodynamic 18-inch AMG alloy wheels.

Customers will have a range of colour options to choose from, including shades like Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, Polar White, Alpine Grey and Patagonia Red.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Interior And Features

Inside the cabin, the CLA EV follows a modern, tech-heavy layout in line with the brand's latest design direction. It comes equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard. In global markets, an additional display for the front passenger is also offered.

Other notable features include electrically adjustable and heated front seats with memory function, a fixed panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, and touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel. The dashboard and centre console also get premium material finishes for an upmarket feel.

On the safety front, the sedan is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, blind-spot monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic parking brake. It also supports Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). As per reports, the model has secured a 5-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Powertrain

For the Indian market, the CLA EV is likely to be introduced initially in the CLA 250+ version. This variant is powered by an 85 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted electric motor. The setup produces approximately 268 hp and 335 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Acceleration

Additionally, the sedan comes with a two-speed transmission setup, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in about 6.7 seconds, balancing both efficiency and performance.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: Range

The claimed WLTP driving range stands at an impressive 792 km on a single charge, placing it among the longest-range electric sedans in its segment. Fast-charging capability is another highlight, with support for up to 240 kW DC charging that can add around 400 km of range in just 20 minutes.