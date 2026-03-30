Hardik Pandya Adds Mercedes-Benz V-Class To His Car Collection: Here's All About The Premium MPV

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has expanded his luxury garage with the addition of the all-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The premium people mover was introduced in India earlier this month, and Pandya has reportedly become its first owner in the country. According to repports, the luxury MPV has been gifted to his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma, with images of the duo receiving the ceremonial keys from Mercedes-Benz gaining traction online. This latest purchase comes shortly after Pandya also made headlines for bringing home the Ferrari 12Cilindri.

The new V-Class has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.40 crore. With this pricing, it sits neatly in the premium MPV segment between the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Exterior And Design

Globally revealed in 2023, the latest-generation V-Class comes with a refreshed visual identity while retaining the familiar elegance associated with the nameplate. Up front, it features Mercedes-Benz's signature grille design along with styling elements inspired by the brand's modern passenger vehicle lineup.

Also Read: Volkswagen's Skoda To Exit Chinese Market By 2026 Due To Falling Sales

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV is underpinned by a 3,200 mm wheelbase, while the India-spec model is being offered exclusively in the extra-long 3,430 mm wheelbase version. This also makes it the longest Mercedes-Benz model currently on sale in the Indian market. AMG Line treatment is offered as standard, adding a more dynamic look through a prominent grille pattern, sportier bumper design, and multi-beam LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

It is available in India with dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, while some overseas markets also offer larger 19-inch wheel options.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class:Interior and Features

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class's cabin has been developed with chauffeur-driven luxury in mind, with special emphasis on rear-seat comfort. Customers can choose between four-seat and six-seat layouts depending on preference.

The lounge seats feature electric adjustability and offer a range of comfort-oriented functions, including recline, massage, ventilation, and heating. In the six-seat version, even the third-row occupants benefit from ventilated seating.

Other notable features inside the V-Class include three-zone climate control, a Burmester sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual 12.3-inch digital displays, and two interior trim themes. On the safety front, the MPV packs seven airbags, a 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift To MG Majestor: Top 5 Cars Launching In April 2026

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Powertrain Options

Mercedes-Benz is retailing the V-Class in two versions: V300 d diesel and V300 petrol. The diesel derivative draws power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that develops 237 hp, while the petrol version uses a 2.0-litre unit producing 231 hp along with mild-hybrid support. Both versions are paired with a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.