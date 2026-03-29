Watch: Hardik Pandya's Ferrari 12Cilindri Struggles Over Speed Breaker, Video Goes Viral

A recent viral video from Mumbai shows Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's ultra-exclusive Ferrari 12Cilindri navigating a speed breaker with extreme caution. The clip captures the low-slung supercar crisscrossing at an angle-something commonly seen on Indian roads-to avoid scraping its underbody. The moment has sparked conversations online about supercars and their practicality on everyday road conditions in the country.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and love for luxury automobiles, recently made headlines after adding the Ferrari 12Cilindri to his garage. Priced at around Rs 8.5 crore (ex-showroom), the Italian grand tourer reflects his evolving taste in high-performance machines, especially after India's T20 World Cup success.

However, a new video circulating online shows the realities of owning such a low-slung supercar in India. In the clip, the Ferrari is seen approaching a speed breaker and carefully crossing it at an angle-a technique widely used by drivers to prevent the car's underside from scraping against the bump. Despite the cautious maneuver, the moment highlights the challenges posed by uneven road infrastructure, even in cities like Mumbai.

When Pandya first brought the Ferrari home, the delivery was marked with a traditional Indian touch. A video shared earlier showed a puja ceremony being performed for the car by his partner, Mahieka Sharma. The clip also offered glimpses of the car's premium interior and digital-heavy cockpit.

What Makes The Ferrari 12Cilindri So Special?

The Ferrari 12Cilindri itself is a celebration of the brand's iconic front-engine V12 lineage. Drawing inspiration from classics like the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona, the car carries a long bonnet and sculpted design language rooted in Ferrari's Berlinetta heritage. What truly sets it apart is its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine-an increasingly rare configuration in today's era of turbocharging and electrification.

This powerhouse produces 830 hp and 678 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. Performance figures are equally staggering, with a 0-100 kmph time of around 2.9 seconds and a top speed exceeding 340 kmph.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID Polo EV Production Version Leaked Ahead Of Debut

Inside, the cabin features a modern dual-cockpit layout, including a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, blending performance with cutting-edge technology.

While the Ferrari 12Cilindri represents peak automotive engineering, the viral video is a reminder that even the most advanced machines must adapt to real-world road conditions in India.