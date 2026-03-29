Volkswagen Taigun Facelift To MG Majestor: Top 5 Cars Launching In April 2026

The beginning of a new financial year usually brings a wave of fresh activity to the automotive space, and April 2026 is no exception. Several manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Toyota, MG and Mercedes-Benz are gearing up for key launches, unveilings and price announcements. From updated SUVs to new electric offerings and premium models, the upcoming month will cater to a wide range of buyers. Here's a closer look at five important cars expected to make headlines in April 2026.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen is set to reveal the updated Taigun in India on April 9, 2026. The facelifted SUV is expected to feature subtle exterior tweaks, refreshed cabin elements, and added features, along with a possible new transmission option.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Photo Credit: The Fat Biker

Mechanically, it will continue with the existing engine options. These include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 115 hp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit delivers 150 hp and 250 Nm, and is expected to remain mated exclusively to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV

Mercedes-Benz has already showcased the all-electric CLA in India, and its official price announcement is anticipated in April. The model marks the return of the CLA badge in a new electric avatar.

Globally, the CLA EV is offered in two variants: CLA 250+ and CLA 350, both equipped with an 85 kWh battery pack. The CLA 250+ uses a rear-mounted motor generating 268 hp and 335 Nm, and claims a WLTP range of up to 792 km. The CLA 350, on the other hand, features a dual-motor setup producing 349 hp and 515 Nm, offering higher performance.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

First unveiled earlier this year, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in April 2026.

The electric SUV comes with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The larger battery variant is paired with a 171.6 hp motor delivering 189 Nm of torque, while the smaller pack produces 106 hp. With a claimed range of up to 543 km, the Ebella will be available with both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. Its LFP battery supports both AC and DC fast charging.

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MG Majestor

Unveiled in February 2026, the MG Majestor is positioned as the successor to the Gloster. It features a redesigned front profile, updated alloy wheels, and a more feature-rich interior.

Bookings for the SUV are already open, and it will be offered in four colour options. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in May 2026. Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 216 hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission-similar to the outgoing Gloster's setup.

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Nissan Tekton

Nissan is preparing to introduce the Tekton as its new mid-size SUV, effectively replacing the Terrano. The model will share its underpinnings with the latest Renault Duster, including platform, components, and features.

Design-wise, the Tekton will distinguish itself with a front-end inspired by the Nissan Patrol, giving it a sharper and more road-focused appearance. It is expected to launch with 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines initially, with a hybrid version based on a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated direct-injection petrol engine likely to follow in early 2027.