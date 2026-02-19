Maruti Suzuki e Vitara To MG Windsor EV: 5 Electric Cars With BaaS Option

Cars offered with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) are reshaping how Indian buyers approach electric mobility. Instead of purchasing the vehicle with its battery included, customers pay only for the car itself, which significantly lowers the upfront price. The battery is then rented separately, based on usage, turning ownership into a flexible subscription-style model. This approach reduces the financial burden by cutting lakhs off the sticker price and makes EVs more accessible to a wider audience. Here's a list of cars that you can buy with BaaS options.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has entered the electric SUV space with the recently launched Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is available under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, starting at Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom for the Delta variant featuring a 49 kWh battery. Users opting for the BaaS will find the battery rental set at Rs 3.99 per kilometer. For those interested in the higher-end Zeta and Alpha variants, which come with a bigger 61 kWh battery, the prices are Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 14.29 lakh, respectively, with a battery rental fee of Rs 4.39 per kilometer.

MG Comet EV

MG revised the pricing of the Comet EV in July 2025 by increasing the Battery-as-a-Service subscription fee from Rs 2.90 per km to Rs 3.10 per km. With this change, the Comet EV now starts at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) when purchased with the BaaS option. For buyers opting to own the battery outright, the starting price is set at Rs 7,49,800 (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack that is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of 176.75 PS and 280 Nm of torque. The prices of the ZS EV begin from Rs 13 lakh, with battery rental starting from Rs 4.5 per km.

MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV gets two battery pack options - 38kWh and 52.9kWh. The 38kWh unit offers a range of up to 332 km, and the 52.9kWh unit offers a range of up to 449 km on a single charge. The Windsor produces 134 hp and 200 Nm of torque.

The MG Windsor EV is spearheading the brand's electric car sales. In November, the MG Windsor claimed to be the fastest-selling four-wheeler electric vehicle to reach the 50,000 mark. It has been consistently selling over 3,800 units per month throughout the last year, frequently surpassing the 4,000 mark in recent months.

The prices of the MG Windsor EV begins from Rs 9.99 lakh with battery rentals starting from Rs 3.9 km/h.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

While the prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella have not been released yet, the brand has clarified that it will be available with the BaaS option. The Urban Cruiser Ebella gets two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The variant with the bigger battery pack is powered by a 171.6 hp electric motor, which gives it 189 Nm of torque. The smaller 49 kWh variant gets a 106 hp electric motor. With a maximum range of 543 km on a single charge.