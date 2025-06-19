Honda Activa E Battery Swap Subscription Gets Cheaper; Check Deets

Honda has now introduced a more affordable battery swap plan for its Indian customers. The announcement was made by the brand on its social media channels. Previously, the minimum cost of the battery swap subscription stood at Rs 1,999 (excluding GST). However, now Honda Power Pack Energy has extended a new subscription plan, called 'Lite', that costs Rs 678 (excluding GST).

On availing of the Lite plan, the Honda Activa E customers get access to 12 battery swaps per month. However, if the customer swamps beyond the given limit, he needs to pay Rs 180 per battery.

Honda Activa E

As per SIAM, Honda managed to sell only 106 units of the Activa E in March 2025, which further dropped to just 32 units in April 2025. Also, Honda offers only a battery-swapping option for the electric scooter, ditching the home charging option. This might be one of the reasons why the sales of the Honda Activa E have fallen to double digits.

The Honda Activa E gets two variants, starting at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Honda Activa E STD and the Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo, which costs Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Activa E is powered by a 6 kW motor and gets two swappable batteries of 1.5 kWh capacity, offering a claimed range of 102 kilometers.

The Honda Activa E features an all-LED light setup that includes the LED headlamps, taillamps, and LED DRL. The STD variant gets a 5-inch TFT display, while the RoadSync variant gets a 7-inch TFT unit enabled with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, and call & SMS alerts.