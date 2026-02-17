Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launched In India: Maiden Electric SUV Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched its first electric vehicle, e Vitara, in the Indian market at an introductory starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with a Battery-as-a-Service model with battery EMI of Rs 3.99 per km. The prices announced by the brand are valid till March 31, while the prices of the rest of the variants will be announced later. Unveiled in December 2025, the electric SUV opens new doors for the automaker and shares its platform with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. Consumers who wish to get the SUV can book by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Powertrain, Range

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara uses the brand's Heartect-e platform developed for battery electric vehicles. In this EV, it forms the base to use eAxles, which integrate the motor and inverter into a single unit. Using the qualities of this powertrain, the e Vitara offers two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

The 49 kWh battery comes matched with a front axle single motor that generates 144 hp. The larger 61 kWh battery also features a single motor, but it delivers 174 hp. Both motors generate the same torque of 189 Nm. In terms of range, the electric vehicle is estimated to have a range of 440 km with the 49 kWh battery pack, while the larger 61 kWh version is rated for 543 km on a full charge.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The Maruti e-Vitara features tri-LED daytime running lights along with a closed grille at the front. The lower bumper incorporates a small fog lamp along with skid plates. The charging port is positioned on the front flanks, featuring a noticeable bulge over the rear wheel arch. On the sides, it showcases aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, likely measuring 18 inches, and the rear door handle is situated on the C-pillar. At the rear, the SUV gets unique design for the tail lamps giving it a fresh appeal.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Cabin

Inside, the e-Vitara gets floating dual screens for both the instrument cluster and the infotainment display. Additionally, it has a floating center console with a glossy black finish, which includes controls for gear selection, the e-brake, and drive mode selection, as well as a wireless charging pad. Other notable features include a two-spoke steering wheel, rectangular AC vents with brushed silver accents, a rotary drive state selector, and leatherette upholstery.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Features

In terms of features, it offers a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cloud-based navigation, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with 12 color options, and ventilated front seats. Other amenities include wireless charging, a JBL sound system, automatic climate control, multiple USB ports, and an in-cabin air purifier.

For safety, the e Vitara is equipped with seven airbags as standard, along with ABS, EBD, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS capabilities such as Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and more.