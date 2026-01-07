Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Tata Nexon EV Vs MG Windsor EV Comparison: Specs, Price And More

Mahindra has officially introduced the highly awaited XUV 3XO EV, priced from Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric SUV builds on the strong legacy of its ICE counterpart, which has recorded nearly 1.8 lakh sales since its April 2024 debut. With the new EV, Mahindra is aiming to replicate that success in the fast-growing electric segment. Positioned directly against the Tata Nexon EV, the XUV 3XO EV also rivals the MG Windsor EV marks a crucial step in Mahindra's expanding electric vehicle portfolio.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Vs Tata Nexon EV Vs MG Windsor EV: Specs

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV comes equipped with a 39.4 kWh battery pack, which pushes it to churn out a peak power and torque output of 10 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque. With this, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV promises to deliver a range of up to 285 km on a single charge.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The Tata Nexon EV is offered in two battery pack options: a 30 kWh battery and a 45 kWh battery. The Nexon EV is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of up to 106 kW and 215 Nm, and promises a range of up to 489 km on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the MG Windsor gets a 38 kWh and a 52.9 kWh battery pack option, delivering a peak power and torque output of up to 136 kW and 200 Nm. The MG Windsor claims a range of up to 449 km for the bigger battery option.

MG Windsor EV

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Vs Tata Nexon EV Vs MG Windsor EV: Price

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX5 trim and goes up to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7L variant.

Tata Nexon EV Price

Tata Nexon EV

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) Creative + MR Rs 12,49,000 Creative 45 Rs 13,99,000 Fearless MR Rs 13,29,000 Fearless 45 Rs 14,99,000 Empowered 45 Rs 15,99,000 Empowered + A 45 Rs 17,29,000

MG Windsor EV