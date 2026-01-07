CES 2026: BMW iX3 Breaks Cover With Alexa Plus AI And More

BMW Group has taken the wraps off the new iX3 at CES 2026, introducing the first production model built on its Neue Klasse architecture. This next-generation electric SUV acts as a showcase for the advanced technologies that will gradually be rolled out across 40 upcoming models and updates by 2027, underscoring BMW's ambitious electrification and innovation roadmap.

The 2026 BMW iX3 debuts with sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, featuring a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that delivers 469 hp and 645 Nm of torque. This setup enables the SUV to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 210 kmph. BMW highlights a 40 percent reduction in energy losses compared to its earlier EVs, while also achieving lower weight and reduced manufacturing costs, reinforcing efficiency alongside performance.

A major factor behind the iX3's efficiency gains is BMW's new 800V battery architecture with cylindrical cells, seamlessly integrated into the vehicle's structure. The large 108.7 kWh battery pack delivers a WLTP-certified range of up to 805 km, positioning it among the longest-range EVs in its class. Charging performance is equally remarkable-when connected to a 400 kW DC fast charger, the iX3 can replenish up to 372 km of driving range in just 10 minutes.

BMW states the iX3 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 21 minutes, while also supporting AC charging up to 22 kW. The SUV introduces bidirectional charging, allowing Vehicle-to-Load, Vehicle-to-Home, and Vehicle-to-Grid applications, expanding its practicality beyond driving. Enhancing dynamics, BMW has developed the "Heart of Joy" control unit-a high-performance processor that seamlessly manages drivetrain, braking, steering, and energy recuperation, ensuring the iX3 delivers both efficiency and engaging performance across varied driving conditions.

Debuting alongside BMW's latest systems is the new-generation Personal Assistant, now enhanced with Amazon Alexa+. Powered by a large language model, it can interpret natural conversation, provide contextual responses, and handle multiple queries in a single command, covering both vehicle functions and general information. The passengers can stream content via Disney+ or the TiVo-powered Video App, enjoy gaming through AirConsole, or join Zoom calls that switch to audio-only when driving. BMW has also expanded its in-car ecosystem with YouTube Music, new gaming titles like Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive, and Bluetooth controller support.