BMW iX3 Unveiled As First Neue Klasse EV; Gets 805 km Range

BMW has unveiled the next-generation iX3 electric SUV ahead of the IAA Mobility. This is the first model of the Neue Klasse range of EVs and is positioned as a C-segment SUV. Being an important model of the range, the vehicle represents a paradigm shift for the Bavarian giant ahead of the event at Munich. Furthermore, it holds ground against models like the Audi Q6 e-tron and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, increasing its importance further.

In terms of appearance, everything is new, following the rules dictated by the new design language. It brings aerodynamic improvements with a drag coefficient of 0.24Cd. Keeping things in BMW style, it gets an upright nose, vertically arranged BMW kidney grilles, and slim headlights with a new light signature. From the side, the door handles sit flush, and squared-off wheel arches give it a muscular look with clean surfaces.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt X Launched In India; Price, Specs, Features, And More

Standard on the vehicle are 20-inch alloy wheels, with the option to upgrade to new light alloy wheels ranging from 20 to 22 inches. At the back, there are broad tail-lights that are not joined together, featuring a new interpretation of BMW's signature L shape. The light units also consist of separate sections, arranged in a diagonal layout. Both the rear bumper and spoiler have been designed with a sporty finish.

While the design is an important part, under the skin, things get even more interesting with a 108.7 kWh with 800V charging compatibility. In other words, the SUV supports 400 kW DC charging, capable of providing a range of 372 km within 10 minutes of charging. Furthermore, it can juice up from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes. Meanwhile, the AC charger comes with 11 kW capacity as standard and 22 kW as an optional upgrade.

At first, BMW will introduce the iX3 50 xDrive model, which features a dual electric motor configuration that provides all-wheel drive, with additional variants expected to launch later. This setup delivers a total power output of 469 horsepower and 645 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.9 seconds. Its maximum speed is 210 kilometers per hour. The Neue Klasse BMW iX3 has a driving range between 679 kilometers and 805 kilometers according to the WLTP standard.