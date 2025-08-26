Mahindra Thar Facelift To Launch In September, Here's What To Expect

The Mahindra Thar has been one of the best-selling models in the brand's catalogue, and the range started accumulating even more numbers with the launch of the Thar Roxx. However, the SUV has been around for 5 years and is now in need of an update. While the brand has been tight-lipped about the exact launch date of the Thar facelift, reports suggest that the facelifted avatar of the SUV is slotted for its official unwrapping sooner than expected, probably in September.

Previously leaked spy shots claim that the Mahindra Thar facelift gets the same vertical slat grille as the Thar Roxx. It will also borrow the headlights from the five-door version.. This unit consists of an LED projector setup with C-shaped DRLs. Additionally, the front bumper and the fog lamps, along with LED indicators, are the same as Roxx.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Spy Shots

Photo Credit: teambhp

The spy shots also revealed that the Thar facelift gets a major upgrade with a free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment screen that enables wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It replaces the older 7-inch unit. Furthermore, the steering wheel is the same as the Thar Roxx placed in front of the 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Meanwhile, it still seems to have a manual IRVM, and there are no cameras, indicating that there will be no ADAS.

The Mahindra Thar facelift will likely have no mechanical changes and will carry forward the same 1.5-litre diesel, 2.2-litre diesel, and 2.0-litre petrol engine with RWD and 4WD configuration options.