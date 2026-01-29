India-Spec Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled; Features, Specs, And More

Volkswagen has taken the veil off the India-spec Tayron R-Line. The new seven-seater SUV sits at the top of the brand's lineup and occupies the space above the Tiguan R-Line in the country. It also marks the presence of the brand in the three-row SUV space, which had been vacant since the discontinuation of the Tiguan Allspace. Furthermore, it is the first of the five upcoming models of the brand to be introduced in the country.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Design

Beginning with the appearance, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line brings an aggressive styling associated with the R-Line badge. It gets a sporty bumper with a dominating presence. The design is complemented by the presence of 19-inch alloy wheels. Just like the front fascia, the rear end follows the signature design language of the automaker with connected taillamps and an illuminated logo.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Cabin

Step inside and the Tayron R-Line welcomes you with a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It also features silver trim on the dashboard, an illuminated R logo, and customisable ambient lighting with up to 30 colours.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Features

Regarding its features, the vehicle includes an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. It also offers 12-way powered front seats with memory settings, massage, and ventilation, an augmented reality (AR) head-up display (HUD), a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and 3-zone climate control.

The safety features of the Tayron R-Line consist of nine airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start and hill-descent assist, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS). Importantly, this SUV received a 5-star Euro NCAP rating in 2025.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Engine

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is the same unit that is employed on the Tiguan R-Line. It generates 204 hp and 320 Nm, with power distributed to all four wheels (AWD) through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Tayron R-Line can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and reaches a top speed electronically limited to 224 kmph.