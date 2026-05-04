Feeling The Heat? 5 Cheapest Cars With Ventilated Seats

As temperatures soar across India, comfort inside your car becomes just as important as performance. Ventilated seats, once a luxury, are now available in budget-friendly models too. If you're looking to beat the heat without stretching your budget, here are five of the most affordable cars in India that offer the ventilated seat feature.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is the most affordable car in the Indian market to get ventilated seats. However, this feature is offered on the Emotion variant, which is available at a starting price of Rs 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 1.0-liter petrol and the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine as options.

Kia Sonet

The second car in the list of most affordable cars with ventilated seats is the Kia Sonet. It gets a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, delivering 120 hp and 116 hp of peak power. The Kia Sonet offers ventilated seats for the HTX, GTX+, and the X-Line, available at a starting price of Rs 11.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq

The Skoda Kylaq offers ventilated seats for the Prestige and Prestige + variants, available at a starting price of Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 1.0 TSI petrol, producing around 114 hp and 178 Nm.

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Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo GDi petrol and a 1.5-liter CRDi petrol engine. It gets the ventilated front seats for the HX8 variant, available at a starting price of Rs 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is the fifth most affordable car in India to offer ventilated front seats, available from the HTX trim. The Kia Syros HTX variant is tagged at Rs 12.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Syros is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. It will also get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which puts out 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.