Honda City Facelift To Tata Sierra EV: 5 Upcoming Cars In May 2026

April 2026 was packed with notable car launches, including the Volkswagen Taigun, Tesla Model Y L, and Mercedes-Benz CLA. The excitement is set to continue into May, with several highly anticipated new models arriving in the Indian market. Here are the top five cars to watch for this month.

Honda City Facelift

Currently available in its fifth-gen form, the Honda City facelift will be launched on 22nd May, bringing several changes to the exterior and the interior layout. The Honda City facelift is likely to carry the same engine seen on the current model, that is, the 1.5-liter NA and the hybrid powertrain, which produces 121 hp and 126 hp, respectively. Major changes expected in the Honda City Facelift are the addition of ventilated front seats, larger screens, a powered driver's seat, and more.

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Honda ZR-V

Alongside the Honda City Facelift, Honda will launch the ZR-V on 22nd May. The premium five-seater SUV will arrive in India as a CBU and will rival the Skoda Kodiaq Lounge. For its powertrain, the ZR-V is likely to feature a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine producing roughly 180 hp.

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

First unveiled earlier this year, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in May 2026. The electric SUV comes with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The larger battery variant is paired with a 171.6 hp motor delivering 189 Nm of torque, while the smaller pack produces 106 hp. With a claimed range of up to 543 km, the Ebella will be available with both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. Its LFP battery supports both AC and DC fast charging.

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MG Majestor

Unveiled in February 2026, the MG Majestor is positioned as the successor to the Gloster. It features a redesigned front profile, updated alloy wheels, and a more feature-rich interior. Bookings for the SUV are already open, and it will be offered in four colour options. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in May 2026. Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 216 hp, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, similar to the outgoing Gloster's setup.

Tata Sierra EV

The all-electric Sierra is shaping up to be one of Tata's most-awaited launches for 2026 and is likely to arrive around the third week of May. It is expected to slot below the Harrier EV in Tata's growing electric SUV range. While the SUV is likely to retain the retro-modern proportions and overall silhouette of the ICE Sierra, the EV version should stand apart with a closed grille, split headlamp setup, and a full-width LED light bar.

Tata may give two battery options for the electric Sierra, with top models that could have dual motors for better performance. A battery subscription plan might also be available to lower the buying cost. The interior is expected to be similar to the regular Sierra, with two screens in basic models and three screens in higher ones.